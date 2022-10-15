Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE GPI opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

