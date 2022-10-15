GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,538. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
About GrowLife
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowLife (PHOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.