GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,538. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About GrowLife

(Get Rating)

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

