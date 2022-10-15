Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.46.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,403,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $48.76 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

