GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,788.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get GUD alerts:

GUD Price Performance

Shares of GUDHF stock remained flat at 4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.51. GUD has a 12-month low of 4.70 and a 12-month high of 8.33.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.