Head-To-Head Analysis: Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Provident Acquisition and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Provident Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -52.57% 3.78% Nutanix -50.45% N/A -19.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Acquisition and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A N/A $10.60 million $0.26 38.42 Nutanix $1.58 billion 3.78 -$797.54 million ($3.65) -7.22

Provident Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutanix beats Provident Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Platform that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

