Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,740,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE HP opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.