Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($14.50).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Shares of LON:HFG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 628 ($7.59). The company had a trading volume of 136,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,101. The company has a market cap of £562.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,570.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 822.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,013.16. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
