Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 83.7% in September

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the September 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Holcim Stock Down 3.0 %

Holcim stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 92,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Holcim has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

