Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

