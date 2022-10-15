Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in September

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

HNGKY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

