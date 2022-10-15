Horizen Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Horizen has a market cap of $149.95 million and $4.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.40 or 0.00064888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00267649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

