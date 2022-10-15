Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

