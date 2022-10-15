Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Sidoti currently has $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Cuts Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

