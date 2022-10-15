IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. IAC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of IAC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of IAC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.