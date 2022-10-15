ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,662,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,520,684 shares during the period. ICL Group comprises about 2.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.99% of ICL Group worth $114,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.2918 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.