iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $87.67 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.08117135 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,017,294.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

