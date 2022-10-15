IFG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,301 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

