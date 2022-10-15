IFG Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after buying an additional 354,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $140.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

