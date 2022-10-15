IFG Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $50.15 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

