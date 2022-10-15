IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 41,871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

