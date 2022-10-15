IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 4,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

