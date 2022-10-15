IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

