Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

AXH stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Industrial Human Capital has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Human Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Industrial Human Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

