Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 17th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

