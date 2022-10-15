Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Update

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Infinite Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Infinite Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinite Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFNT. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

