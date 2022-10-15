Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

