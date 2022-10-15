Insider Buying: Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Buys £28,244.70 in Stock

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £28,244.70 ($34,128.44).

OXB opened at GBX 327 ($3.95) on Friday. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 309 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,608 ($19.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

