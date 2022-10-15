Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Stock Down 0.1 %

ITGR opened at $54.08 on Friday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 72.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

