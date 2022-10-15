Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

