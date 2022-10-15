Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $25.91. 48,185,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,526,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

