International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $136.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

