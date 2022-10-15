Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.97 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $40.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $4.97 or 0.00026021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,343,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

