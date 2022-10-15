Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.67

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.67 and traded as low as $89.11. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 294,029 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 901.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 305,778 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

