Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 10.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.11 and its 200-day moving average is $304.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

