Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $177,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 3,066,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,223. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

