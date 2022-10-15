Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,087. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

