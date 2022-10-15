Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 175 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

NYSE COP traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.96. 7,647,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,172. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

