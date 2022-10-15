Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 98 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $135.66. 493,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,396. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

