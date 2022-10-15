IoT Chain Price Up 42.2% Over Last 7 Days (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $40,296.15 and approximately $5,540.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

