iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,759,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,527,000 after purchasing an additional 917,333 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. 15,213,670 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

