iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

