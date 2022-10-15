iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 26.4% in September

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SUSL stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $85.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.
