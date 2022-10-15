iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.62

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 661105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.