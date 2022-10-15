iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

