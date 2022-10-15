iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,010,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,145,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,615,354. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

