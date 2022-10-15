iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,526 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

