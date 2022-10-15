iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

