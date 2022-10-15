iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.75

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.75 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 11660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

