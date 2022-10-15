iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $127.34

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.34 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 24362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

