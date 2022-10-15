iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

