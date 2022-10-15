iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,651 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 11.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

